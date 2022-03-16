International
Sputnik International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russia Ready for Any Formats of Dialogue on Ukraine Seeking Diplomatic Solutions - Diplomat
Russia Ready for Any Formats of Dialogue on Ukraine Seeking Diplomatic Solutions - Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for any formats of dialogue on Ukraine, if they make it possible to seek diplomatic solutions, Yuri Pilipson, the head of... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
world
Russia Ready for Any Formats of Dialogue on Ukraine Seeking Diplomatic Solutions - Diplomat

06:20 GMT 16.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for any formats of dialogue on Ukraine, if they make it possible to seek diplomatic solutions, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik.
"To date, three rounds of Russian-Ukrainian consultations have already taken place in Belarus, and the negotiation process continues. We initially declared our readiness for any formats of communication, if they are beneficial, if they make it possible to seek peaceful diplomatic solutions — of course, with unconditional consideration of the interests of our national security, the principled approaches voiced by Russian President Vladimir ... Putin," Pilipson said.
Commenting on the special operation in Ukraine, the diplomat said that Russia will achieve its goals, while European countries will have to pay for the damage they cause to their national interests and bilateral relations with Moscow.
On 15 March, a fourth round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia resumed in a video format, after three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus.
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
