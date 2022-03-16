https://sputniknews.com/20220316/rapid-increase-in-covid-19-cases-in-western-europe-may-lead-to-new-surge-in-us--reports-1093941880.html

Rapid Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Western Europe May Lead to New Surge in US – Reports

Rapid Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Western Europe May Lead to New Surge in US – Reports

A new COVID-19 mutation, the BA.2 strain, was discovered by scientists from Denmark on February 15. It is said to be more contagious than previous versions of... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T23:38+0000

2022-03-16T23:38+0000

2022-03-16T23:38+0000

us

sars coronavirus

western europe

strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092543054_0:0:3099:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_175a6ee8079289e0e8daaffa80ed6f4a.jpg

The new surge of the BA.2 variant in Western Europe may lead to a new wave of infections in the United States, and could come shortly after the lifting of most coronavirus-related restrictions across the country following a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, according to experts and health authorities.Germany has reported over 262,000 cases daily, according to the latest data, which is considered a sharp increase compared to the approximately 60,000 infected that the authorities had been reporting earlier in the month. A more moderate surge has also been seen in the UK and other European countries.Meanwhile, over the past two years, “a widespread outbreak like the one now being seen in Europe has been followed by a similar surge in the US some weeks later.”According to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, around 30,000 infections of the BA.2 variant have already been detected in the US. They accounted for 23.1 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the country, a 10 percent increase from the week before, according to data from the CDC.Nevertheless, Psaki stressed that “the tools we have — including mRNA vaccines, therapeutics and tests — are all effective tools against the virus. And we know because it’s been in the country.”Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told MSN that “although the BA.2 variant has increased in the United States over the past several weeks, it is not the dominant variant, and we are not seeing an increase in the severity of disease.”

western europe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, sars coronavirus, western europe, strain