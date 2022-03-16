https://sputniknews.com/20220316/prince-comes-back-as-camille-legendary-artists-previously-unseen-album-soon-to-be-released-1093954014.html
Prince Comes Back as Camille: Legendary Artist's Previously Unseen Album Soon to be Released
Third Man Records, having obtained the rights to the 1986 album, is on the verge of releasing the LP, according to monthly music magazine, Mojo which quoted the label's co-founder, Ben Blackwell, as saying: ``We're finally going to put it out”, adding: "Prince’s people agreed - almost too easy." Prince wrote and recorded the eight-track album called ‘Camille’ - his female alter-ego - in 1986 but the work was was scrapped shortly after test pressings of the album were produced. However, all the tracks from the unreleased album have subsequently been released over the years, the tracks being ‘Rebirth Of The Flesh’, ‘Housequake’, ‘Strange Relationship’, ‘Feel U Up’, ‘Shockadelica’,‘ Good Love’, ‘If I Was Your Girlfriend’ and ‘Rockhard In A Funky Place’. Last year, another supposedly "lost" Prince album - ‘Welcome 2 America’ in which the talented artist raised questions of race, politics and social relations - was finally released more than a decade after it was finished. Prince was without question one of the greatest musicians of all time and his untimely death at the age of 57 on 21 April 2016 as the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl which he was taking to treat chronic hip pain, came as a horrendous blow to his millions of fans all over the world. The posthumous release of this new album will come as some consolation.
11:54 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 17.03.2022)
The tracks from the late musical genius will be released under the name of his feminine alter-ego Camille.
Third Man Records, having obtained the rights to the 1986 album, is on the verge of releasing the LP, according to monthly music magazine, Mojo
which quoted the label's co-founder, Ben Blackwell, as saying: ``We're finally going to put it out”, adding: "Prince’s people agreed - almost too easy."
Prince wrote and recorded the eight-track album called ‘Camille’ - his female alter-ego - in 1986 but the work was was scrapped shortly after test pressings of the album were produced.
However, all the tracks from the unreleased album have subsequently been released over the years, the tracks being ‘Rebirth Of The Flesh’, ‘Housequake’, ‘Strange Relationship’, ‘Feel U Up’, ‘Shockadelica’,‘ Good Love’, ‘If I Was Your Girlfriend’ and ‘Rockhard In A Funky Place’.
Last year, another supposedly "lost" Prince album - ‘Welcome 2 America’ in which the talented artist raised questions of race, politics and social relations - was finally released more than a decade after it was finished.
Prince was without question one of the greatest musicians of all time and his untimely death at the age of 57 on 21 April 2016 as the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl which he was taking to treat chronic hip pain, came as a horrendous blow to his millions of fans all over the world. The posthumous release of this new album will come as some consolation.