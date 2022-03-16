International
Portugal to Amend Naturalization Law for Sephardic Jews Following Abramovich Controversy

MADRID (Sputnik) - Portugal will amend laws fast-tracking naturalization for Sephardic Jews following controversy around granting citizenship to Russian tycoon...
In December, the Portuguese Ministry of Justice confirmed that Abramovich had obtained citizenship under the law of return, which allows descendants of Sephardic Jews originating from Spain and Portugal, and Jews forcibly converted to Christianity, to obtain Portuguese citizenship. Abramovich provided a certificate from the Porto Jewish community as proof of his Sephardic descent. According to media reports, an investigation is underway to look into the legitimacy of the decision, which was taken in an unprecedentedly short time.The foreign minister explained that the change in law will not be retroactive, and that Abramovich's citizenship will not be revoked, but the sanctions imposed on the businessman will be applied regardless of his Portuguese citizenship, according to the news channel.
portugal, europe, roman abramovich

15:04 GMT 16.03.2022
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed.
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
MADRID (Sputnik) - Portugal will amend laws fast-tracking naturalization for Sephardic Jews following controversy around granting citizenship to Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"The decree introduces the requirement of the real ties with Portugal," Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said, as quoted by Portuguese news channel SIC Noticias.
