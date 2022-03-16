Portugal to Amend Naturalization Law for Sephardic Jews Following Abramovich Controversy
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamIn this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed. An Israeli Immigration and Absorption Ministry official says the Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel Monday and was granted citizenship in accordance with an Israeli law granting that right to people of Jewish descent
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
MADRID (Sputnik) - Portugal will amend laws fast-tracking naturalization for Sephardic Jews following controversy around granting citizenship to Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
In December, the Portuguese Ministry of Justice confirmed that Abramovich had obtained citizenship under the law of return, which allows descendants of Sephardic Jews originating from Spain and Portugal, and Jews forcibly converted to Christianity, to obtain Portuguese citizenship. Abramovich provided a certificate from the Porto Jewish community as proof of his Sephardic descent. According to media reports, an investigation is underway to look into the legitimacy of the decision, which was taken in an unprecedentedly short time.
"The decree introduces the requirement of the real ties with Portugal," Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said, as quoted by Portuguese news channel SIC Noticias.
The foreign minister explained that the change in law will not be retroactive, and that Abramovich's citizenship will not be revoked, but the sanctions imposed on the businessman will be applied regardless of his Portuguese citizenship, according to the news channel.