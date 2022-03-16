https://sputniknews.com/20220316/plumes-from-earths-mantle-could-cause-supervolcano-eruptions-continental-breakdown-scientist-says-1093931163.html

Plumes From Earth’s Mantle Could Cause Supervolcano Eruptions, Continental Breakdown, Scientist Says

Plumes From Earth’s Mantle Could Cause Supervolcano Eruptions, Continental Breakdown, Scientist Says

The new research suggests that the two large low-shear-velocity provinces, located beneath Africa and the Pacific respectively, differ in how close to the... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T16:49+0000

2022-03-16T16:49+0000

2022-03-16T16:49+0000

tech

earth

mantle plume

supervolcano

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266219_0:267:2049:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_2547b0101dbe3e58b867d5e7d9d9b46f.jpg

Researchers from Arizona State University (ASU) have managed to gain new insight into the so called large low-shear-velocity provinces (LLSVP) – two humongous blobs of rock located deep within our planet’s mantle.According to Live Science, the researchers’ findings indicate that one of the blobs, which resides beneath Africa, extends far closer to the surface and is more unstable than its counterpart that sits on below the Pacific.Having examined some 17 global seismic wave data sets, Qian Yuan and his adviser Mingming Li, who is a geodynamics assistant professor at ASU, have determined that the LLSVP beneath Africa extends about 1,000 kilometres higher than the Pacific LLSVP.Yuan also argued that, since the African LLSVP appears to be much taller than the Pacific LLSVP, it must be a lot less dense as well.With LLSVPs suspected of being the source of hot plumes of mantle material rising up, Yuan suggested that such plumes may cause calamities such as supervolcano eruptions or even possibly a continental breakup.He noted that, with the African LLSVP being “very close to the surface,” there is a possibility that “a large mantle plume may rise from the African blob and may lead to more surface rising and earthquakes and supervolcano eruptions."

https://sputniknews.com/20220301/earths-inner-core-could-be-comprised-of-superionic-alloy-study-suggests-1093496926.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, earth, mantle plume, supervolcano, study