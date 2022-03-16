https://sputniknews.com/20220316/new-previously-unknown-covid-combo-variant-detected-in-israel-media-says-1093936477.html

New Previously Unknown COVID Combo Variant Detected in Israel, Media Says

Two cases of a new previously unknown COVID variant that combines Omicron’s dominant subvariant BA.1 with subvariant BA.2 has been detected in Israel recently, The Times of Israel reports.According to the media outlet, Israel’s Health Ministry said that the cases of the new variant were diagnosed via PCR tests taken from arriving Israeli passengers at Ben Gurion Airport.The new variant reportedly causes light symptoms, which include low fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It apparently doesn't require special treatment.Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash has suggested that the variant in question might have originated in Israel.Earlier this week, Israeli national broadcaster Kan reported that a case of the new COVID variant may have been possibly diagnosed in the country.While Kan reported that the variant, a hybrid of Delta and Omicron, was detected in swab samples that were sequenced in laboratories, The Times of Israel points out that said Hebrew-language report hasn’t been confirmed by the Israeli Health Ministry.

