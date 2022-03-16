International
LIVE: NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NATO Defence Minister's Extraordinary Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NATO Defence Minister's Extraordinary Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NATO Defence Minister's Extraordinary Meeting
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press conference in Brussels following the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence, which took place amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Russia launched the military operation on 24 February. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". According to him, Russia plans to carry out the "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass. But there is no talk of the occupation of Ukraine, the President of Russia stressed.According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Armed Forces are only striking military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After NATO Defence Minister's Extraordinary Meeting

15:21 GMT 16.03.2022
The NATO defence ministers' meeting took place in Brussels on Wednesday; the participants are expected to discuss the "new reality" in the field of security in Europe and their ability to strengthen their own security in all areas.
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press conference in Brussels following the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence, which took place amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia launched the military operation on 24 February. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". According to him, Russia plans to carry out the "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass. But there is no talk of the occupation of Ukraine, the President of Russia stressed.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Armed Forces are only striking military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
