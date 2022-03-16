https://sputniknews.com/20220316/jens-stoltenberg-speaks-ahead-of-nato-defence-ministers-extraordinary-meeting-1093912818.html
Jens Stoltenberg Speaks Ahead of NATO Defence Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting
On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he is convening an extraordinary summit of the alliance on 24 March to address the situation in... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
world
nato
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press statement in Brussels ahead of the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence to discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine.Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
world, nato, видео
On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he is convening an extraordinary summit of the alliance on 24 March to address the situation in Ukraine.
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is giving a press statement in Brussels ahead of the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence to discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
