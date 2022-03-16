https://sputniknews.com/20220316/its-a-wrap-bigbangs-comeback-imminent-as-shooting-reportedly-ends-on-music-video-1093955149.html

It's a Wrap: BIGBANG’s Comeback Imminent as Shooting Reportedly Ends on Music Video

One of the most exciting groups in K-Pop history is preparing to launch fans into the stratosphere as they hit the stage with eagerly long-awaited new... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

YG Entertainment confirmed to a South Korean media outlet on 16 March that its highly popular band BIGBANG would soon be bringing new joy to the band's army of devoted fans now that the four members - G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung - "have finished filming the music video for their new song". Last month, the group's label announced that the boy-band was planning to release a single in the spring of 2022. The announcement coincided with the shocking news that T.O.P (real name Choi Seung-hyun) had left the agency after 16 years. BIGBANG fans, known very simply as the band's VIP, were devastated and began to wonder whether their beloved band would ever launch anything new. However, YG Entertainment reassured them that, although the 34-year-old rapper was leaving the agency, he would continue to promote BIGBANG.VIP had every reason to feel apprehensive since it is only three years since Lee Seung-hyun, better known as Seungri, decided to quit the original five-strong line-up because of allegations about a nightclub Burning Sun, in which he was a shareholder. Ever since, the band has been a quartet comprising, as well as T.O.P., Kwon Ji-yong (or G-Dragon), Kang Dae-sung (Daesung), and Dong Young-bae (Taeyang).The forthcoming release from BIGBANG will be the first since it became a quartet.BIGBANG is considered to have led the Hallyu, or Korean Wave, style since 2006 and have attracted an adoring army of fans not only in Asia but worldwide.

