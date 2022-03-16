https://sputniknews.com/20220316/international-analysts-fear-us-false-flag-in-ukraine-uk-denies-assange-appeal-1093908580.html

International Analysts Fear US False Flag in Ukraine; UK Denies Assange Appeal

US Biolabs in Ukraine are proving to be a major embarrassment for the US empire and many observers are fearing that a false flag attack could be in the offing. 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Biolabs in Ukraine. US Biolabs in Ukraine are proving to be a major embarrassment for the US empire and many observers are fearing that a dangerous false flag attack could be in the offing. Also, Tulsi Gabbard is attacked by Mitt Romney for raising legitimate questions over the issue of Biolabs in Ukraine.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis and subsequent sanctions. The Ukraine crisis risks a meltdown of the global food system. Also, 82% of voters believe that inflation is fueled by corporations and 700 billionaires got 1.7 trillion dollars richer during the pandemic.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Supporters of free speech and press freedom are concerned over the UK ruling against the beleaguered publisher. A court has denied his request for appeal and the US empire's request for extradition may be authorized.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Hawkish forces in Washington are pushing President Biden to take irresponsible actions that will only make the Ukraine crisis worse. Also, the DC neocons seem willing to dispense with the lives of Ukrainians to achieve their hegemonic goals.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. George Koo relates the crisis in Ukraine to the US empire's push to militarize Taiwan as a proxy state against China in the same way. He also reviews George H W Bush's famous "chicken Kiev" speech in which he argued against US intervention in Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss universal health care. Millions of poor Americans are about to lose Medicaid health coverage when the government declares the end of the public health emergency.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Juan Guaido is begging President Biden to level more sanctions against the people of Venezuela. Also, The Biden Administration's attempt to convince the Bolivarian republic to drop their support for Russia is falling on deaf ears.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss the issue of "whataboutism.'' Margaret Kimberley's latest article explores the term "whataboutism" and she argues that the issue is more nuanced than is generally accepted in mainstream dialogue. Margaret posits that the term is more often than not used to silence legitimate criticism of US imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

