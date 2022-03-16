International
Instagram Users Create Hashtag to Boycott Meta After Hate Speech Policy Change
Instagram Users Create Hashtag to Boycott Meta After Hate Speech Policy Change

08:45 GMT 16.03.2022
Icon of Instagram social media as seen on a smartphone screen
Icon of Instagram social media as seen on a smartphone screen - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some Instagram users started following a hashtag calling for the boycott of parent company Meta after it allowed publication of calls for violence against Russian military on its social media platforms amid the military operation in Ukraine.
"This is really sick and evil. Zuckerberg thinks it's ok to threaten murder and violence on his platforms. Violence and hate against others should never be allowed! Boycott Facebook and Instagram! Share this post! Say #NOtoMETA," some users posted on Instagram.
Following Meta's move, the Russian authorities blocked Instagram starting from Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Meta had been too absorbed with introducing new rules and carrying out manipulation since the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine, putting its future in Russia in doubt.
On Friday, Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg posted a statement saying that relaxation of hate speech rules applied only to Ukraine and aimed at protecting the rights to speech of Ukrainians, while no Russophobia or "discrimination, harassment or violence towards Russians" were allowed on the platform.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves from the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.
