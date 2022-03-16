https://sputniknews.com/20220316/indias-assam-chief-evokes-kashmiri-hindus-says-muslims-not-minority-in-state-1093924594.html

India's Assam Chief Evokes Kashmiri Hindus, Says Muslims Not Minority in State

Assam is the second-largest Muslim-populated state in the country after Kashmir. There were approximately 14.61 million Muslims in Assam in 2021. In 13... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

India's Assam chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Muslims cannot be considered a “minority” in the state where they constitute 35 percent of the population.He also evoked the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, saying that "it's the duty of Muslims" in the state to allay fears of other communities.While speaking during a debate on Governor’s address in the Budget session of the state assembly, State Chief Sarma said: “Today people from Muslim community are leaders in opposition, lawmakers and have equal opportunity and wield power. So, it is their duty to ensure that the rights of tribal people are protected and their lands are not encroached upon.""There is no need to encroach on the lands of tribals residing in the sixth schedule area. If Bora and Kalita [Assamese surnames] have not settled on those land, Islam and Rahman [Muslim surnames] must also refrain from settling in those lands," he added.He further stated that "power comes with responsibility" and as Muslims constitute 35 percent of Assam's population, it is "their duty to protect the minorities here".Stating that the Assamese people were concerned whether their culture and civilisation would be protected, he said: "Harmony is two-way traffic. Let Muslims talk about the protection of Sankari culture, Sattriya culture...there will be harmony. Ten years back, we were not minorities but now we are." Drawing parallels with the Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to flee their homes in the 1990s, Sarma said, "People ask me if Assamese people will face the same fate as Kashmiri Pandits.""Ten years down the line, will Assam be like it is shown in the Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files'? It is the duty of Muslims to allay our fear. Muslims must behave like a majority and give us assurance that there will be no repeat of Kashmir here," he added. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri “The Kashmir Files” is based on the real story about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley in the 1990s when around 62,000 Kashmir Pandit families were forced to flee the Valley and lead the life of refugees, with many perishing because of escalating violence against Hindus in Jamme and Kashmir.The Assam state chief watched the movie with his cabinet colleagues and on Tuesday announced that state government employees could avail a half-day leave to watch it.Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have endorsed the movie and the BJP-ruled states have also exempted it from entertainment tax.

