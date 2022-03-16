https://sputniknews.com/20220316/indian-space-research-organisation-chalks-out-plans-to-increase-satellite-launches-1093913698.html

Indian Space Research Organisation Chalks Out Plans to Increase Satellite Launches

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to take its missions to another level with an increase in the number of satellite manufacturing and launches.S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, told the Indian news agency IANS that the space agency will look at increasing the space missions with its rockets, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and upcoming Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). In May, the Indian space agency has plans to launch the newly-developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) that will launch various satellites including OCEANSAT-3, INS-2B, ANAND- by PSLV-C53 and Micro SAT.During the first quarter of 2022, ISRO will also launch a four-tonne communication satellite, GSAT-24, using an Ariane 5 rocket owned by Arianespace.To take the momentum a notch higher, the space agency is also looking at the government policy for manufacturing of satellites. Somanath shared that ISRO has received industry feedback on the various draft policies issued for the private and public sector players and the final policies will be announced soon. To regulate and promote private participation in the space sector, The Space Activities Bill has been drafted and is under active consideration by the government.Somanath informed that they have also incorporated the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) in the draft of the Space Activities Bill to pace up various missions and tasks.

