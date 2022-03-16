https://sputniknews.com/20220316/fate-of-russia-its-place-in-the-world-being-decided-today-russian-foreign-intelligence-chief-says-1093930038.html

Fate of Russia, Its Place in the World Being Decided Today, Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says

Fate of Russia, Its Place in the World Being Decided Today, Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has given rise to cracks in the US-dominated “rules-based international order,” with the US and its allies slapping... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T13:47+0000

2022-03-16T13:47+0000

2022-03-16T13:47+0000

ukraine

russia

sergey naryshkin

russian foreign intelligence service

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104873/28/1048732822_0:140:3072:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_b3fbaabb7da6f2acf96073b71aaa8674.jpg

The present moment has “historic” significance for Russia, and the country has not and cannot retreat from its main historical priority of sovereignty, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin has said.“Sovereignty is a guarantee of the well-being and dignity of our citizens…In such matters, Russia has never retreated and will not retreat, because otherwise it will stop being Russia,” Naryshkin said.Commenting on the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, the spy chief stressed that the decision to carry it out, taken with the aim of protecting the population of the Donbass and protecting Russia’s own security, “was based on a deep analysis of historical patterns and an extremely accurate and realistic assessment of the situation in the world.”The Russian military published classified documents belonging to the Ukrainian National Guard last week which appeared to confirm Kiev’s plans to start a fresh offensive in the Donbass in March of 2022. Kiev made no secret of its militarization activities, with an analysis of the website of the country’s main defence contractor Ukroboronprom showing a 27.4 percent increase in production in 2021, and a whopping 48 percent growth in output in January 2022.The Russian military also published documents last week indicating that Kiev authorities were seeking to scrub evidence of a Pentagon-backed biowarfare programme operating in the country. US officials and media initially dismissed the Russian reports as fake news and disinformation. However, undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland confirmed last week that Ukraine hosts “biological research facilities,” and said Washington was “quite concerned” that the “research materials” contained therein might fall into the hands of Russian troops.The Russian MoD later revealed in briefings that the US-funded biolabs had been tasked with conducting research into bat, reptile and bird coronaviruses, and that the labs sent serum samples of “Slavic ethnicity” patients to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland under the pretext of testing for COVID-19 treatment methods, for reasons as yet unclear. The facilities were also studying the possible spread of deadly pathogens via wild birds, according to the MoD.

https://sputniknews.com/20220311/no-plans-for-offensive-on-donbass-docs-show-48-boost-in-kievs-defence-industry-output-in-2022-1093771712.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220310/us-funded-bio-labs-in-ukraine-conducted-research-into-bat-coronavirus-russian-mod-says-1093736082.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, russia, sergey naryshkin, russian foreign intelligence service