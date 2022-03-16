https://sputniknews.com/20220316/exit-from-nord-stream-2-not-being-discussed-german-energy-giant-eon-says-1093922209.html
Russian Gas Purchases Halted, But Exit From Nord Stream Not Discussed, German Energy Giant E.ON Says
Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz recently called on Europe to slap sanctions on Nord Stream 1, the set of offshore natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline network is capable of delivering up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe.
German energy giant E.ON will halt the purchase of natural gas from Russian companies, but has no plans to withdraw from Nord Stream 1, CEO Leonhard Birnbaum has said.
"We buy our gas in wholesale markets in Europe. E.ON does not have long-term supply contracts directly with producers. However, a small amount of natural gas in our portfolio was purchased from Gazprom's trading companies in Europe. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, we stopped purchasing new volumes of gas from these companies. The Russian market is not among our target regions," Birnbaum said in a statement Wednesday.
"We are not considering withdrawing from Nord Stream. This is an asset which cannot be sold. We could give it up to the main Russian shareholder [Gazprom - ed.] for free, but this would not be profitable. If we abandon our management rights, we would give the majority shareholder from Russia the right to make decisions independently," Birnbaum added.
Russia sold over 50 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2021.