Russian Gas Purchases Halted, But Exit From Nord Stream Not Discussed, German Energy Giant E.ON Says

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz recently called on Europe to slap sanctions on Nord Stream 1, the set of offshore natural gas pipelines running from Russia... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

German energy giant E.ON will halt the purchase of natural gas from Russian companies, but has no plans to withdraw from Nord Stream 1, CEO Leonhard Birnbaum has said."We buy our gas in wholesale markets in Europe. E.ON does not have long-term supply contracts directly with producers. However, a small amount of natural gas in our portfolio was purchased from Gazprom's trading companies in Europe. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, we stopped purchasing new volumes of gas from these companies. The Russian market is not among our target regions," Birnbaum said in a statement Wednesday.Russia sold over 50 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2021.

