Ex-US Ambassador to UK Woody Johnson Offers £2Bln to Buy Chelsea FC

At the end of February, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich – who has owned Chelsea since 2003 – announced his decision to sell the English Premier League

Woody Johnson, ex-US Ambassador to the UK and businessman, has launched a £2 billion bid to buy Chelsea FC, according to The Sun.According to reports, Johnson is hoping to outplay current favourites Saudi Media Group and plans to seal the deal before Friday’s deadline. Johnson’s bid is less than the Saudi Media Group’s £2.7billion.Johnson is the great-grandson of Johnson & Johnson co-founder Robert Wood Johnson. He has been the owner of the NFL's New York Jets since 2000.The London club has previously faced financial constraints amid sanctions imposed against current owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. In particular, it was banned from selling tickets and spending more than £500,000 on organising home matches. Also, Barclays Bank temporarily blocked the Blues' account.Abramovich bought Chelsea FC in 2003 for £140 million. Since then, the London club has become an English Premier League (EPL) champion five times, won the Champions League and the Europa League twice, won the FA Cup five times, and the English League Cup three times.

