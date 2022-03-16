International
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/ed-sheeran-was-targeted-in-concerted-plan-to-promote-chokri-artist-accusing-him-in-copyright-case-1093920159.html
Ed Sheeran Was Targeted in ‘Concerted Plan’ to Promote Chokri, Artist Accusing Him in Copyright Case
Ed Sheeran Was Targeted in ‘Concerted Plan’ to Promote Chokri, Artist Accusing Him in Copyright Case
Ed Sheeran and Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch, have been facing off in the High Court in London over a copyright claim. Chokri and... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T09:30+0000
2022-03-16T09:30+0000
ed sheeran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106461/04/1064610498_0:0:1001:563_1920x0_80_0_0_38cbee7efd1c46c4c73b10324d94be55.jpg
Pop star Ed Sheeran was deliberately targeted with a “concerted plan” to engage his interest in songwriter Sami Chokri, who later accused him of ripping off one of his songs in the 2017 hit Shape of You, according to written evidence for the London High Court, cited by UK media outlets.May added that no other artist had been targeted in the same way, and the company "began to press harder” to bring Chokri’s 2015 song Oh Why to the star’s notice, as they thought they had “a strong song and a body of work close to completion in the form of the EP Solace".Another former director at A&amp;C, David Gibbs, said he was the "main person" in charge of making "as much noise as possible" about the track by Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch. To promote the track, Gibbs claimed that “thirty or more" meetings were held with record labels and publishers, besides resorting to social media and emails to online blogs.Ed Sheeran previously insisted he does not remember meeting Sami Chokri or ever hearing Oh Why before the court proceedings.Copyright TrialBritish grime artist from Caversham Sami Chokri and his co-writer, Ross O’Donoghue, claim Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You hit infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their 2015 track, Oh Why. They argue that a central “Oh I” hook in the song is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain.In July 2018, Chokri and O'Donoghue issued their claim for "copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement".English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his co-writers launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed copyright.According to written evidence for the court, Chokri was “shocked” when he first heard Shape of You on the radio. He claimed that feeling “inspired” by Sheeran’s “success and stardom,” he had previously tried to get the artist to listen to his music.When cross-examined on Monday by lawyers representing the Shape of You co-writers, Chokri insisted Ed Sheeran had heard Oh Why “through the many points of access that me and my team have shared”. When asked if there had been any targeting to get the song to Ed Sheeran, Chokri replied, “It was my management.” He also revealed that he felt “robbed by someone I respect”.The copyright trial currently continues.
https://sputniknews.com/20210720/permission-to-dance-ed-sheeran-thanks-bts-fans-for-support-and-first-place-on-billboards-hot-100-1083422867.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106461/04/1064610498_0:0:1001:751_1920x0_80_0_0_b7e2be7adfecea68429dca6ec730c62f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ed sheeran

Ed Sheeran Was Targeted in ‘Concerted Plan’ to Promote Chokri, Artist Accusing Him in Copyright Case

09:30 GMT 16.03.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Eva Rinaldi / Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran
 Ed Sheeran - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Eva Rinaldi / Ed Sheeran
SubscribeGoogle news
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Ed Sheeran and Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch, have been facing off in the High Court in London over a copyright claim. Chokri and musician Ross O'Donoghue have alleged that Sheeran's 2016 hit Shape Of You is "strikingly similar" to parts of their 2015 track, Oh Why.
Pop star Ed Sheeran was deliberately targeted with a “concerted plan” to engage his interest in songwriter Sami Chokri, who later accused him of ripping off one of his songs in the 2017 hit Shape of You, according to written evidence for the London High Court, cited by UK media outlets.
"We felt that, if Ed Sheeran could see Sami's work, he would recognise his talent. We saw this as a real possibility because of the connections that we had, and Sami had, to his circle… We knew Ed Sheeran helped people with this and that he liked to collaborate with artists like Sami," David May, one of the directors for Artists and Company (A&C), the firm that used to manage grime artist Chokri, is cited as saying in written evidence.
May added that no other artist had been targeted in the same way, and the company "began to press harder” to bring Chokri’s 2015 song Oh Why to the star’s notice, as they thought they had “a strong song and a body of work close to completion in the form of the EP Solace".
Another former director at A&C, David Gibbs, said he was the "main person" in charge of making "as much noise as possible" about the track by Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.
"We wanted to bombard as many people as possible to promote the song. It was a quality and quantity of people approach. It was a focus on raising awareness," he said.
To promote the track, Gibbs claimed that “thirty or more" meetings were held with record labels and publishers, besides resorting to social media and emails to online blogs.
© Photo : YouTube/ The Royal Family Channel Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Team up in Hilarious Sketch for World Mental Health Day
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Team up in Hilarious Sketch for World Mental Health Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Team up in Hilarious Sketch for World Mental Health Day
© Photo : YouTube/ The Royal Family Channel
Ed Sheeran previously insisted he does not remember meeting Sami Chokri or ever hearing Oh Why before the court proceedings.

Copyright Trial

British grime artist from Caversham Sami Chokri and his co-writer, Ross O’Donoghue, claim Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You hit infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their 2015 track, Oh Why. They argue that a central “Oh I” hook in the song is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain.
In July 2018, Chokri and O'Donoghue issued their claim for "copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement".
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his co-writers launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed copyright.
According to written evidence for the court, Chokri was “shocked” when he first heard Shape of You on the radio. He claimed that feeling “inspired” by Sheeran’s “success and stardom,” he had previously tried to get the artist to listen to his music.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2021
Permission to Dance: Ed Sheeran Thanks BTS Fans for Support and First Place on 'Billboard's HOT 100'
20 July 2021, 19:54 GMT
When cross-examined on Monday by lawyers representing the Shape of You co-writers, Chokri insisted Ed Sheeran had heard Oh Why “through the many points of access that me and my team have shared”. When asked if there had been any targeting to get the song to Ed Sheeran, Chokri replied, “It was my management.” He also revealed that he felt “robbed by someone I respect”.
The copyright trial currently continues.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала