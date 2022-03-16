https://sputniknews.com/20220316/deep-sinkholes-found-deep-beneath-arctic-ocean-scientists-speculate-about-what-caused-them-1093927245.html

Deep 'Sinkholes' Found Deep Beneath Arctic Ocean, Scientists Speculate About What Caused Them

The discovery was made by a team of researchers who surveyed the seafloor of the Beaufort Sea between 2010 and 2019 using advanced mapping tech. 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sizeable craters, some of them reaching 90 feet in depth, have emerged beneath the waves of the Arctic Ocean.Scientists suggest that these craters are the product of submerged permafrost on the edge of the Beaufort Sea thawing, and that the change is being caused by “retreating glaciers from the last ice age” rather than by climate change, according to Newsweek.Their findings show the emergence of large depressions with steep sides at depths between 400 and 500 feet.While the media outlet notes that organic matter decomposing within the thawing permafrost may cause ground to literally explode due to pressure caused by the release of methane and other greenhouse gasses, Paull said his team does not think the craters they observed were formed due to such processes.The scientist also said that he and his colleagues were shocked by their discovery, and that the craters turned out to be larger than they expected.

