Canada Inflation Rate Spikes to Highest Level Since August 1991
Canada Inflation Rate Spikes to Highest Level Since August 1991
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada's inflation rate rose to 5.7 percent in February, marking the highest increase since August of 1991, the state statistics agency
Canada Inflation Rate Spikes to Highest Level Since August 1991
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada’s inflation rate rose to 5.7 percent in February, marking the highest increase since August of 1991, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday.
“In February, Canadian consumer prices increased 5.7% year over year, up from a 5.1% gain in January. This was the largest gain since August 1991 (+6.0%),” Statistics Canada said in its monthly month Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.
Skyrocketing energy and housing prices are largely responsible for keeping the inflation rate above 5% for the second straight month, the agency said. Excluding the gas price spike, the CPI rose 4.7% in February.
Statistics Canada said prices at the pump were up 32.3% as a result of “geopolitical conflict” in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Meanwhile, housing prices rose 6.6% in February - the sharpest increase since August 1983.
The spikes are having an impact at the grocery checkout counters as food prices have soared 7.4% year-over-year, with meat and dairy products seeing the sharpest increase.
Critics are placing blame at the feet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government, with Conservative Party leader-candidate Pierre Poilievre branding the spike “Justinflation” and saying Ottawa’s monetary policy is driving Canadians into financial hardship.
The Canadian inflation rate last topped current level during the 1990-92 recession when the CPI hovered between 4% and 6.5%, reaching a high of 6.91% percent in January 1991.