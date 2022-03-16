https://sputniknews.com/20220316/canada-bans-tv-service-providers-from-broadcasting-rt-rt-france---telecoms-commission-1093940491.html

Canada Bans TV Service Providers From Broadcasting RT, RT France - Telecoms Commission

Canada Bans TV Service Providers From Broadcasting RT, RT France - Telecoms Commission

TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada has banned the transmission of Russian broadcasters RT and RT France, citing the alleged exposure of Ukrainians to hate on the basis... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T21:44+0000

2022-03-16T21:44+0000

2022-03-16T21:44+0000

world

canada

russia today

broadcasters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091560292_0:119:3071:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_b943c7b871e3321d6f642181c150f9ba.jpg

The ruling comes just weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the commission to review RT’s license in the country.While the ruling officially puts a halt to RT’s presence on Canadian airwaves, the broadcaster was pulled from all major television packages weeks earlier.In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help against intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, emphasizing that the civilian population is not in danger.Since the start of the operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists.RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said the Western countries always wanted go get rid of Russian media because the latter provided informative and balanced reporting, and consequently they are using Russia's special operation in Ukraine as an excuse to do so.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220311/from-antipathy-to-calls-for-death-how-meta-greenlighted-hate-speech-against-russian-soldiers-1093788273.html

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, canada, russia today, broadcasters