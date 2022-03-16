International
B-Town Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Leaked Topless Picture From Shooting Set Takes Internet by Storm
B-Town Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Leaked Topless Picture From Shooting Set Takes Internet by Storm
The 'King Khan of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is all set to make a big comeback in films after a hiatus of five years with the action movie 'Pathaan'
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled physique has left fans in awe after his topless pictures from the shooting sets of 'Pathaan' in Spain got leaked on the internet.In the viral photos clicked from far, the 56-year-old actor can be seen standing shirtless on a balcony, flaunting eight-pack abs and long hair. SRK's drastic physical transformation has become the talk of the town and set the internet on fire as fans share reactions and eagerly wait for the movie to hit the big screens."The calm before the storm," one Twitter user commented on the picture. Another netizen posted SRK's old picture from 2014 when he was 46 and placed it alongside his recent leaked look from 'Pathaan' showcasing the hard work he'd put in to improve his physique.The movie is currently being shot in Spain and is scheduled to release in January 2023.
B-Town Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Leaked Topless Picture From Shooting Set Takes Internet by Storm

10:26 GMT 16.03.2022
The 'King Khan of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is all set to make a big comeback in films after a hiatus of five years with the action movie 'Pathaan', starring actress Deepika Padukone and actor John Abraham.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled physique has left fans in awe after his topless pictures from the shooting sets of 'Pathaan' in Spain got leaked on the internet.
In the viral photos clicked from far, the 56-year-old actor can be seen standing shirtless on a balcony, flaunting eight-pack abs and long hair.
SRK's drastic physical transformation has become the talk of the town and set the internet on fire as fans share reactions and eagerly wait for the movie to hit the big screens.
"The calm before the storm," one Twitter user commented on the picture.
Another netizen posted SRK's old picture from 2014 when he was 46 and placed it alongside his recent leaked look from 'Pathaan' showcasing the hard work he'd put in to improve his physique.
The movie is currently being shot in Spain and is scheduled to release in January 2023.
