Armenia Ready to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Turkey, Foreign Minister Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Armenia is ready to open its borders and establish diplomatic relations with Turkey, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Anadolu Agency.

"Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations and to the opening of the borders," Mirzoyan said.The foreign minister added that Yerevan was pleased to hear that Ankara had expressed the will to "lead the process towards this goal." He added that the both parties "should not hesitate" to take specific steps "in a rapidly changing world."In addition, Mirzoyan said that the process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia is generally positive. The diplomat noted that the last high-level visit between the two countries took place more than 10 years ago.Mirzoyan said that mutual visits can take place when the normalization process continues and results are obtained.As Mirzoyan noted, despite the general positive attitude, there are groups in both countries who are skeptical about the rapprochement process, and officials from both sides should use political leadership to solve accumulated problems.On January 19, Yerevan, the nation's capitol city and seat of its government, stated that Ankara had not put forward any preconditions during the negotiation process to normalize relations with the Armenian side. Despite the common border, there are still no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia. Contact between the countries was interrupted in 1993, when Ankara sided with Baku in the Karabakh conflict and closed the border, unilaterally breaking off diplomatic relations with Yerevan. Ankara's refusal to recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915 by the Ottoman Empire has also played a part.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

