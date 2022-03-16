14th Century Tombs Unearthed at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris – Video
© AFP 2022 / JULIEN DE ROSAA picture shows a 14th century lead sarcophagus discovered in the floor of Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, on March 15, 2022
The 12th century Notre-Dame is a historic landmark in Paris as several French kings and queens got married at this cathedral, and French leader Napoleon Bonaparte was also crowned emperor here. In 2019, the cathedral witnessed a massive fire that caused its spire to collapse and its entire roof and oak-timber attic burnt down.
The discovery of the 14th century-old ancient tombs and a leaden sarcophagus under Notre Dame in Paris during preparatory work for rebuilding the cathedral has opened new mysteries for archaeologists.
The video of the latest discovery is doing the rounds on the internet – it shows archaeologists saying that the lead sarcophagus probably belonged to a high dignitary. And if this turns out to be true, it would make it "a spectacular find."
Archaeologists found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre-Dame cathedral and said it could date back to the 14th century, which — if confirmed — would make it a spectacular find https://t.co/0c6C990pT6 pic.twitter.com/D6vXmDdgbJ— Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2022
While digging deep to gain more insights into the new discoveries of medieval Gothic architecture, the archaeologists also found fragments of a rood screen and a pit right below the cathedral floor which was likely to have been made around 1230 when Notre Dame was being built.
"We were able to send a small camera inside which showed cloth remains, organic matter such as hair and plant remains," Christophe Besnier from France's National Archaeological Institute said in the video.
"The fact that these plants are still there indicates that the contents have been very well preserved," Besnier added.
© Photo : twitter/@AFPphotoPictures of ancient tombs unearthed at Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral
Pictures of ancient tombs unearthed at Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral
© Photo : twitter/@AFPphoto
The new discovery was made during the excavation works inside the cathedral before the installation of scaffolding needed to restore a 100-metre high wooden roof ridge.
The excavation site lies under a stony layer that dates from the 18th century, but some lower levels go back as far as the 14th, and some even the early 13th century, France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said.
"The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality," Bachelot shared, adding that excavation works have been extended until 25 March.