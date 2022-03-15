International
Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes In
Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes In
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Russian troops waging a battle of attrition against Ukrainian fighters, the...
Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes In
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Russian troops waging a battle of attrition against Ukrainian fighters, the Big Tech censorship campaign against anti-war voices, and journalism falling victim to political agendas and straying from the pursuit of truth.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes InTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Journalists March Towards Their Demise in Advocating CensorshipVijay Prashad - Journalist | Mainstream Media Corrupted by Big Tech AgendasIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia using its military operation in Ukraine as a way to achieve their ignored security demands rather than occupying the country. We also talked about Russian troops strategizing a battle of attrition against Ukrainian fighters rather than portraying full force.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the Big Tech censorship campaign against anti-war voices. We also talked about the West sliding into a disdainful '1984' reality.In the third hour, Vijay Prashad joined the conversation to talk about mainstream media getting corrupted in the pursuit of political agendas and straying from the pursuit of truth, the distinction between media platforms and media publishers, and if privatization of internet companies is in order to fight censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes In

08:36 GMT 15.03.2022
Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes In
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
Faran Fronczak
Faran Fronczak
Radio Host
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Russian troops waging a battle of attrition against Ukrainian fighters, the Big Tech censorship campaign against anti-war voices, and journalism falling victim to political agendas and straying from the pursuit of truth.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Zelensky Comes Around to Security Demands as Russia Closes In
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Journalists March Towards Their Demise in Advocating Censorship
Vijay Prashad - Journalist | Mainstream Media Corrupted by Big Tech Agendas
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia using its military operation in Ukraine as a way to achieve their ignored security demands rather than occupying the country. We also talked about Russian troops strategizing a battle of attrition against Ukrainian fighters rather than portraying full force.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the Big Tech censorship campaign against anti-war voices. We also talked about the West sliding into a disdainful '1984' reality.
In the third hour, Vijay Prashad joined the conversation to talk about mainstream media getting corrupted in the pursuit of political agendas and straying from the pursuit of truth, the distinction between media platforms and media publishers, and if privatization of internet companies is in order to fight censorship.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
