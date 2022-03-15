https://sputniknews.com/20220315/watch-deadly-australian-snake-knocking-on-door-to-enter-house-after-floods-wash-out-its-habitat-1093888435.html

Watch Deadly Australian Snake Knocking on Door to Enter House After Floods Wash Out Its Habitat

Heavy rainfall in the past two weeks across Australia’s Sydney, Queensland and New South Wales have caused widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

A dangerous brown snake turned to the doorsteps of a house after its natural habitat washed away due to incessant rain, causing floods in several regions of Australia. In a viral video posted on TikTok by snake catcher Stuart McKenzie, the serpent can be seen coming out of the garden and slithering onto the deck to find a dry place. The snake knocking the glass doors of the house catches the attention of the family members who couldn't believe their eyes and filmed the whole incident not letting the venomous creature in.McKenzie said in the video that over the last few days, they have been getting many calls from the people to rescue pythons and other snakes as they come out of the ground in search of food and shelter amid heavy rains.

