US Trying to Destroy Relationship With Russia, Deputy FM Says
US Trying to Destroy Relationship With Russia, Deputy FM Says
Recently, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the US was trying to destroy relations with Russia. He added that Russia hopes that the US will understand that it is necessary to continue discussing strategic stability issues with Moscow.

Russia not going to curtail contacts with the US; contacts continue, according to Ryabkov.

"Contacts have not been interrupted, and we are not initiating the curtailment of contacts with the United States. We understand the importance of discussing the topics that exist. But I would like to note that the initiatives to terminate the dialogue in a number of important areas have recently been implemented precisely from the American side," he said.

"This is their choice. I think that after some time in Washington, the realisation will come that, for example, strategic stability needs to be discussed. This is an issue that needs to be worked out, the subject is very complicated, and under the influence of the political situation, interrupting this business is about the same the same thing as declaring a ban on civil aviation flights. That is, people fell into hysterics, lost their self-control - and now they are taking such steps," Ryabkov added.

Russia and the United States hold diametrically opposed positions on Ukraine, Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We have a diametrically opposed approach to what is happening in Ukraine. Everything that is happening now is largely a consequence of the policy that Washington has been pursuing for many years, which deliberately turned Ukraine into "anti-Russia", deliberately deprived the Kiev authorities of the possibility of earlier stages to do at least something to implement the Minsk agreements," Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

At the same time, the Donbass militia is continuing its counteroffensive against Kiev's forces.

The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many foreign companies decided to leave the country's market.
15.03.2022

US Trying to Destroy Relationship With Russia, Deputy FM Says
Recently, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the US was trying to destroy relations with Russia. He added that Russia hopes that the US will understand that it is necessary to continue discussing strategic stability issues with Moscow.
Russia not going to curtail contacts with the US; contacts continue, according to Ryabkov.
"Contacts have not been interrupted, and we are not initiating the curtailment of contacts with the United States. We understand the importance of discussing the topics that exist. But I would like to note that the initiatives to terminate the dialogue in a number of important areas have recently been implemented precisely from the American side," he said.
"This is their choice. I think that after some time in Washington, the realisation will come that, for example, strategic stability needs to be discussed. This is an issue that needs to be worked out, the subject is very complicated, and under the influence of the political situation, interrupting this business is about the same the same thing as declaring a ban on civil aviation flights. That is, people fell into hysterics, lost their self-control - and now they are taking such steps," Ryabkov added.
Russia and the United States hold diametrically opposed positions on Ukraine, Sergei Ryabkov said.
"We have a diametrically opposed approach to what is happening in Ukraine. Everything that is happening now is largely a consequence of the policy that Washington has been pursuing for many years, which deliberately turned Ukraine into "anti-Russia", deliberately deprived the Kiev authorities of the possibility of earlier stages to do at least something to implement the Minsk agreements," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russia started a special military operation
in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
At the same time, the Donbass militia is continuing its counteroffensive against Kiev's forces.
The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia
, while many foreign companies decided to leave the country's market.