BREAKING NEWS: Zelensky Says Ukraine Must Accept Fact That It Won't Join NATO
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
biological weapons
nuclear weapons
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support Ukrainian government's efforts to create biological and nuclear weapons.
ukraine, biological weapons, nuclear weapons

US Advisers Help Kiev Make Biological, Nuclear Weapons - Russian Security Council Secretary

12:47 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 15.03.2022)
Being updated
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support Ukrainian government's efforts to create biological and nuclear weapons.
