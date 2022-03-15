https://sputniknews.com/20220315/us-advisers-help-kiev-make-biological-nuclear-weapons---russian-security-council-secretary-1093895954.html

US Advisers Help Kiev Make Biological, Nuclear Weapons - Russian Security Council Secretary

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

situation in ukraine

ukraine

biological weapons

nuclear weapons

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support Ukrainian government's efforts to create biological and nuclear weapons.

ukraine

ukraine, biological weapons, nuclear weapons