https://sputniknews.com/20220315/us-advisers-help-kiev-make-biological-nuclear-weapons---russian-security-council-secretary-1093895954.html
US Advisers Help Kiev Make Biological, Nuclear Weapons - Russian Security Council Secretary
US Advisers Help Kiev Make Biological, Nuclear Weapons - Russian Security Council Secretary
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T12:47+0000
2022-03-15T12:47+0000
2022-03-15T12:53+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
biological weapons
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support Ukrainian government's efforts to create biological and nuclear weapons.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, biological weapons, nuclear weapons
US Advisers Help Kiev Make Biological, Nuclear Weapons - Russian Security Council Secretary
12:47 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 15.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that "it became clear" that advisers from the United States encourage and support Ukrainian government's efforts to create biological and nuclear weapons.