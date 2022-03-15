https://sputniknews.com/20220315/tulsi-gabbard-is-accused-of-treason-for-discussing-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093876142.html

Tulsi Gabbard is Accused of Treason for Discussing Biolabs in Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard is Accused of Treason for Discussing Biolabs in Ukraine

On today's episode of The Backstory, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed current events including Israel hit by a major cyberattack, Tulsi Gabbard...

Tulsi Gabbard is Accused of Treason, for Discussing Biolabs in Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host(s) Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed current events including Israel hit by a major cyberattack, and American actor William Hurt dying at 71.

GUESTAlex Rubenstein - Independent Investigative Journalist | NYT Journalist Killed in Ukraine, Would This Have Happened Under Trump?, and Gas Prices Under BidenEd Martin - President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles | Putin is to Blame, Big Tech is Making Money, and Tucker Carlson AttackedIn the first hour, Manila and Jamarl spoke with Alex Rubenstein about the murder of Brent Renaud, President Zelensky, and the public disbelief of Ukrainian Nazis. Alex discussed the wartime websites funded by George Soros and mainstream journalists viewed as a protected class. Alex talked about President Biden and President Zelensky's awards to the Azov Battalion.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl spoke with Ed Martin about the 2022 midterms, Republican policy, and Congress spending taxpayer money. Ed spoke about the "blame Putin" strategy and Americans primed to accept narratives from politicians. Ed talked about the danger of China and how Democrats have pushed for World War III.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

