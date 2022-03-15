Trump Denies Spending Campaign Contribution Cash for New Personal Jet
In a recent fundraiser email former US President Donald Trump informed supporters he and his team were “building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One.” The ‘Save America PAC’ email, issued days after a privately-owned jet transporting Trump made an emergency landing, actively encouraged donors to contribute “ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY.”
Trump, in a Monday phone call, asserted that he is not using his campaign cash to construct a new plane, despite weekend reports from The Hill and other US outlets claiming otherwise.
“The story was incorrect,” Trump told The Hill, referring to their article on Trump’s recent email to his supporters. “I already have a plane, the same one I used on the 2016 campaign.”
The former US president detailed that ‘Trump Force One,’ his personal plane, is being serviced in Louisiana and is slated to return to the skies within 90 days.
“It is owned by me and financed by me, with no debt,” Trump said of his personal aircraft.
He emphasized that he was required to fly on Air Force One, which is a call sign given to any aircraft transporting the US president. At the moment, the primary Air Force One jets are both Boeing 747-200s.
‘Trump Force One’ is a Boeing 757.
“I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One," reads an email issued to subscribers of his ‘Save America PAC.’ "The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone to see.
The email notably included a poll asking supporters if they were familiar with Trump using his personal aircraft to travel across the nation before he became “the greatest President of all time.” The survey linked respondents to a donation page requesting donations of “ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY” for those who want their response delivered to the former US president.
Trump was unable to provide an explanation about why an email soliciting donations also included information about repairs to his personal jet.
“I don't know. I never saw the email [before it went out],” Trump told The Hill.
The email in question was issued just days after a Dassault Falcon 900 transporting Trump, Secret Service agents, advisers, and other staffers made an emergency landing in New Orleans, Louisiana, shortly after taking off from a Four Seasons Hotel.
The Florida-bound aircraft was attempting to take Trump to his Mar-a-Lago resort when it reportedly suffered engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.
