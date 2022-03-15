'Traumatised' Justin Bieber 'Never Left' Wife Hailey's Side When She Suffered Brain Blood Clot
Model Hailey Bieber, wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, recently had a health scare, as she was admitted to hospital in Palm Springs for a brain condition after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.
When his wife suffered a blood clot in her brain recently, Justin Bieber “never left her side" and was "probably more traumatised than even she is" by the health scare, a source close to the singer is cited as saying by PEOPLE.
After spending several days at a Palm Springs, California hospital, the model was released and is currently resting at home.
"When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side. He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available," the insider was quoted as saying.
“He would've done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters," added the source.
According to the report, the singer has been telling everyone just how much his wife of three years means to him.
"He realises… how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up.”
Hailey Bieber, 25, was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs, California, with stroke-like symptoms, and stayed there for several days. In an Instagram post on 12 March the model, daughter of Kennya Deodato Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin, shared details of the incident with fans.
“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband [Justin Bieber] when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote
The model added that she had since been released from hospital and was feeling better, admitting it had been “one of the scariest moments” she ever experienced.
Hailey Bieber’s husband, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide, displayed his support by posting a photo of the two of them holding hands, and a caption which reads: “Can’t keep this one down.”
