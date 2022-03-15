https://sputniknews.com/20220315/traumatised-justin-bieber-never-left-wife-haileys-side-when-she-suffered-brain-blood-clot-1093883059.html

'Traumatised' Justin Bieber 'Never Left' Wife Hailey's Side When She Suffered Brain Blood Clot

'Traumatised' Justin Bieber 'Never Left' Wife Hailey's Side When She Suffered Brain Blood Clot

Model Hailey Bieber, wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, recently had a health scare, as she was admitted to hospital in Palm Springs for a brain condition... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T06:22+0000

2022-03-15T06:22+0000

2022-03-15T06:22+0000

justin bieber

hailey baldwin

blood clots

brain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093883744_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_142e612e6cabff4fed3738166899216c.jpg

When his wife suffered a blood clot in her brain recently, Justin Bieber “never left her side" and was "probably more traumatised than even she is" by the health scare, a source close to the singer is cited as saying by PEOPLE.After spending several days at a Palm Springs, California hospital, the model was released and is currently resting at home.“He would've done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters," added the source.According to the report, the singer has been telling everyone just how much his wife of three years means to him.Hailey Bieber, 25, was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs, California, with stroke-like symptoms, and stayed there for several days. In an Instagram post on 12 March the model, daughter of Kennya Deodato Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin, shared details of the incident with fans.The model added that she had since been released from hospital and was feeling better, admitting it had been “one of the scariest moments” she ever experienced.Hailey Bieber’s husband, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide, displayed his support by posting a photo of the two of them holding hands, and a caption which reads: “Can’t keep this one down.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

https://sputniknews.com/20220313/hailey-bieber-hospitalized-after-suffering-stroke-like-symptoms-1093818425.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, blood clots, brain