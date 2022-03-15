https://sputniknews.com/20220315/son-of-incumbent-turkmen-leader-wins-presidential-elections-in-country-with-7297-1093887380.html

Son of Incumbent Turkmen Leader Wins Presidential Elections in Country With 72.97%

Son of Incumbent Turkmen Leader Wins Presidential Elections in Country With 72.97%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the son of incumbent Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and the current deputy prime minister, have won... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T07:51+0000

2022-03-15T07:51+0000

2022-03-15T07:51+0000

asia & pacific

turkmenistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093887353_0:121:2519:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_7fe8b661f14f44c38f7612864f7dc54f.jpg

"The deputy chairmen of the Turkmen government, Serdar Berdymukhamedov [wins the election with] 72.97%," the CEC said in a statement.Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said last week that young leaders should be granted the opportunity to govern the country. In this regard, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission was reportedly asked to begin preparing for the elections. The Central Asian country held snap presidential election on 12 March. The inauguration will take place on Saturday.

turkmenistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, turkmenistan