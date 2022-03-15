International
Son of Incumbent Turkmen Leader Wins Presidential Elections in Country With 72.97%
asia & pacific
turkmenistan
"The deputy chairmen of the Turkmen government, Serdar Berdymukhamedov [wins the election with] 72.97%," the CEC said in a statement.Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said last week that young leaders should be granted the opportunity to govern the country. In this regard, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission was reportedly asked to begin preparing for the elections. The Central Asian country held snap presidential election on 12 March. The inauguration will take place on Saturday.
asia & pacific, turkmenistan

07:51 GMT 15.03.2022
© REUTERS / Vyacheslav SarkisyanTurkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, takes part in celebrations for the national Turkmen Horse Day and the Turkmen Shepherd Dog Day, near Ashgabat, Turkmenistan April 25, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the son of incumbent Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and the current deputy prime minister, have won the presidential election in the country, securing 72.97% of the vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday.
"The deputy chairmen of the Turkmen government, Serdar Berdymukhamedov [wins the election with] 72.97%," the CEC said in a statement.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said last week that young leaders should be granted the opportunity to govern the country. In this regard, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission was reportedly asked to begin preparing for the elections.
The Central Asian country held snap presidential election on 12 March. The inauguration will take place on Saturday.
