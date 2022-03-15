https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russias-un-ambassador-nebenzia-delivers-remarks-at-unsc--1093895364.html
Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia holds a press meeting in New York City during UN Security Council media stakeout on the Middle East - Yemen, and other topics.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many foreign companies decided to leave the country's market.
On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the prospect of nuclear conflict is again in the realm of possibility as the Ukraine crisis places nuclear facilities on the frontlines and prompts military force posture changes.
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia holds a press meeting in New York City during UN Security Council media stakeout on the Middle East - Yemen, and other topics.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many foreign companies decided to leave the country's market.
