International
Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC
https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russias-un-ambassador-nebenzia-delivers-remarks-at-unsc--1093895364.html
Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC
Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC
On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the prospect of nuclear conflict is again in the realm of possibility as the Ukraine crisis places... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T13:45+0000
2022-03-15T13:45+0000
world
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093898021_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_88dbca9314603a5047439adffd6cea79.jpg
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia holds a press meeting in New York City during UN Security Council media stakeout on the Middle East - Yemen, and other topics.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many foreign companies decided to leave the country's market.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Ambassador to UN Nebenzia speaks on UN Security Council
Russian Ambassador to UN Nebenzia speaks on UN Security Council
2022-03-15T13:45+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093898021_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf2c82f9f09f3fe96b90d22dd132d14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, un security council (unsc), видео

Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC

13:45 GMT 15.03.2022
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the prospect of nuclear conflict is again in the realm of possibility as the Ukraine crisis places nuclear facilities on the frontlines and prompts military force posture changes.
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia holds a press meeting in New York City during UN Security Council media stakeout on the Middle East - Yemen, and other topics.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many foreign companies decided to leave the country's market.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала