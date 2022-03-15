https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russian-security-council-draft-resolution-seeks-ceasefire-to-allow-evacuation-of-ukraine-civilians-1093900003.html

Russian Security Council Draft Resolution Seeks Ceasefire to Allow Ukrainian Civilians to Evacuate

Russian Security Council Draft Resolution Seeks Ceasefire to Allow Ukrainian Civilians to Evacuate

The Russian military has taken a series of measures aimed at minimizing civilian casualties amid its ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Kiev and its... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T15:12+0000

2022-03-15T15:12+0000

2022-03-15T15:29+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russia has put together a draft text of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine aimed at enabling the safe evacuation of civilians from areas where fighting is taking place."We will present our own draft resolution, which is humanitarian in nature; its text will be available soon. We will see whether the Security Council will be able to fulfill its mission on the adoption of a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters Tuesday.Nebenzya said that the Russian sponsored resolution will also include a requirement that all parties respect international humanitarian law and human rights, and condemn deliberate attacks on civilians. The diplomat also suggested that the draft resolutions on the matter submitted earlier by France and Mexico contain clauses which have nothing to do with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.Commenting on the Russian military operation in Ukraine and its goals, Nebenzya said that a lasting halt in hostilities would be achieved when Russia's conditions - including Ukraine's demilitarization and denazification, and guarantees that Ukraine cannot join NATO, are fulfilled. This includes removing NATO membership from the text of the country's constitution, the diplomat said.A draft of the Russian draft resolution seen by Sputnik underscores concerns about the prospect of civilian casualties, as well as "the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine" generally, including growing numbers of internally displaced persons and refugees in need of humanitarian aid.The draft also calls for a ceasefire mechanism to enable the "rapid, safe, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of all civilians," and the need for an agreement on humanitarian pauses in fighting.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine