Russian Orthodox Church in Copenhagen Vandalised

The vandals targeted the Alexander Nevsky Church despite it not being under the Russian Orthodox Patriarchy of Moscow and despite it collecting money for... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

A Russian Orthodox church in the Danish capital of Copenhagen has been defaced with graffiti.The Alexander Nevsky Church situated on Bredgade street in central Copenhagen was painted with swastikas, TV2 reported.The Copenhagen Police said that the graffiti is similar to that painted over the weekend on the stone podium of The Little Mermaid, another highlight of the city.The act vandalism occurred during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, which the West has in unison portrayed as an “invasion”. It happened despite the fact that the Alexander Nevsky Church is not aligned with the Orthodox Patriarchy of Moscow and even collects money for refugees from Ukraine.The Alexander Nevsky Church, dedicated to a Russian prince who played a key role in medieval Rus, is the only Russian Orthodox church in Copenhagen. It was built by the Russian Government in 1883, prompted by Princess Dagmar of Denmark's marriage to future Tsar Alexander III of Russia.The Kremlin launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against increasing attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed specifically that the goal is to protect the people who have been subjected to “abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years” since the coup in 2014.The Russian president pledged a “demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine” to bring to justice to all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.The Russian Defence Ministry emphasised that the special military operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure using high-precision weapons, and that civilian population is not in danger of any Russian military actions.The Kremlin also made a point that it harbours no plans for a Russian occupation of Ukraine.However, in response, the West have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia's economy and industry and announced all sorts of boycotts ranging from sports and entertainment to culture. Dozens of companies have announced plans to leave Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

