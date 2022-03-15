https://sputniknews.com/20220315/russian-armed-forces-take-full-control-of-kherson-region-mod-says-1093885418.html

Russian Armed Forces Take Full Control of Kherson Region, MoD Says

The Russian special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine has entered day 20, with defence and government officials previously saying that... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken full control of the entire territory of Kherson region during the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry stated during a daily briefing on Tuesday.According to the spokesperson for the ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, units of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) troops continue offensive operations and managed to break through the defences of Ukrainian nationalists. They took control of the settlement of Panteleimonovka in Donetsk region.Konashenkov also revealed that Russian paratroopers have seized 10 US-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems after capturing a forpost of nationalists and foreign mercenaries. Furthermore, all the foreign weapons seized by the Russian forces are being transferred to the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Militia, Konashenkov stressed. The defence ministry spokesman also announced that three hangars with four Ukrainian Su-25s and six helicopters have been destroyed at a military airport. Since the launch of the special military operation on 24 February, the Russian military has destroyed a total of 156 drones, 1306 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 127 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 471 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,054 units of special military vehicles, Konashenkov stated.Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

