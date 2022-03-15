https://sputniknews.com/20220315/rising-prices-demonstrate-why-war-is-only-good-for-capitalists-1093873780.html

Rising Prices Demonstrate Why War is Only Good for Capitalists

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the role that the National Endowment for Democracy and so-called “soft-power” tactics are playing in the conflict in Ukraine, why the NED is attempting to hide its connections to right-wing organizations and the government of Ukraine by deleting its records of its projects there, the information war being waged over the US role in the conflict and targeting of voices that dare to highlight the historical context of interference and NATO expansion in Ukraine, and how the ingrained Russophobia in American political culture contributes to the hysteria against dissident voices and Russians.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the refusal of many African nations to take the side of NATO and the United States in the conflict over Ukraine, the history of the Soviet Union’s support for anti-colonial movements on the African continent and how that contributes to this more independent foreign policy, and how the USSR’s anti-colonial history contrasts with the US and NATO’s historical role in sowing chaos and supporting undemocratic governments on the continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster and the continuing efforts to contain the waste that was released by the disaster, the lasting damage of the nuclear disaster and the lies and deceit of the nuclear industry to hide the human toll of the disaster, how this event and the current conflict in Ukraine highlight the real danger posed by nuclear energy and the waste it creates, and how the so-called disposal of nuclear waste contributes to environmental racism against indigenous people.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the racism experienced by African students attempting to leave Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia and why the mainstream media refused to cover it for so long, the ignoring of fundamental needs by the US government as it focuses on practicing brinkmanship over the conflict in Ukraine, and what the material consequences of the conflict in Ukraine and the Biden administration’s response means for political education and organizing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

