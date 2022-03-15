https://sputniknews.com/20220315/private-indian-university-asks-students-parents-to-sign-form-against-anti-national-activities-1093891106.html

Private Indian University Asks Students, Parents to Sign Form Against 'Anti-National' Activities

Private Indian University Asks Students, Parents to Sign Form Against 'Anti-National' Activities

In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft under which private universities across the state needed to ensure that their campuses would not be... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T14:09+0000

2022-03-15T14:09+0000

2022-03-15T14:09+0000

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

uttar pradesh

college

university

university

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093897587_0:85:1280:805_1920x0_80_0_0_d27d696d2c89b0a6f985776a898fc313.jpg

The Times Group-owned Bennett University in India's state of Uttar Pradesh has asked its students and their parents not to take part in, support or promote "anti-social activity" within or outside the campus. A parent has told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that they received an email on 14 March explaining that the decision was made in accordance with state law."Anti-national" activities - as defined by the university - are unlawful gatherings or protests and actions which "question, threaten or disrupt the sovereignty, integrity and unity and security of India".The directive also says that if any student fails to follow the order, the penalty could include "expulsion from the college". There are a total of 27 universities in the state, and they have to comply with directives as the government provides grants and affiliation to these private universities.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), uttar pradesh, college, university, university