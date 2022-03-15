https://sputniknews.com/20220315/potential-future-of-pandemics-tulsi-gabbard-responds-to-her-critics-over-ukraine-biolabs-issue-1093902882.html

'Potential Future of Pandemics': Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Her Critics Over Ukraine Biolabs Issue

'Potential Future of Pandemics': Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Her Critics Over Ukraine Biolabs Issue

Earlier, US Senator Mitt Romney claimed that Tulsi Gabbard is “parroting false Russian propaganda” and that her “treasonous lies may well cost lives." 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T18:40+0000

2022-03-15T18:40+0000

2022-03-15T18:40+0000

tulsi gabbard

ukraine

biolab

criticism

response

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d55a1209a531e7070b58d6050a8363b6.jpg

Former US House Representative Tulsi Gabbard has rejected accusations of her being a “Russian asset” following remarks she made recently about “US-funded biolabs in Ukraine."In a tweet posted this weekend, Tulsi argued that the 25 or so such biolabs in Ukraine that would “release & spread deadly pathogens” if breached, and suggested that “US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed” in order to avoid a potential disaster.Her tweet elicited criticism from many social media users, some of whom accused her of “peddling Russian propaganda," while Utah Senator Mitt Romney even claimed that she is “parroting false Russian propaganda”, and that her “treasonous lies may well cost lives."During her recent appearance on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, Gabbard said that the matter in question is “not a matter of disagreement or holding a dissenting view” – rather, “this is about facts and this is about the truth.”She pointed out that, while people are accusing her of saying that there are bioweapon labs in Ukraine, she said no such thing.She also pondered on how, despite “the plethora of evidence that exists," her critics deny the very existence of the biolabs, even as US government officials express their concern about the prospects of these biolabs being breached.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tulsi gabbard, ukraine, biolab, criticism, response