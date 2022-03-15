https://sputniknews.com/20220315/potential-future-of-pandemics-tulsi-gabbard-responds-to-her-critics-over-ukraine-biolabs-issue-1093902882.html
'Potential Future of Pandemics': Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Her Critics Over Ukraine Biolabs Issue
'Potential Future of Pandemics': Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Her Critics Over Ukraine Biolabs Issue
Earlier, US Senator Mitt Romney claimed that Tulsi Gabbard is "parroting false Russian propaganda" and that her "treasonous lies may well cost lives."
Former US House Representative Tulsi Gabbard has rejected accusations of her being a “Russian asset” following remarks she made recently about “US-funded biolabs in Ukraine."In a tweet posted this weekend, Tulsi argued that the 25 or so such biolabs in Ukraine that would “release & spread deadly pathogens” if breached, and suggested that “US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed” in order to avoid a potential disaster.Her tweet elicited criticism from many social media users, some of whom accused her of “peddling Russian propaganda," while Utah Senator Mitt Romney even claimed that she is “parroting false Russian propaganda”, and that her “treasonous lies may well cost lives."During her recent appearance on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, Gabbard said that the matter in question is “not a matter of disagreement or holding a dissenting view” – rather, “this is about facts and this is about the truth.”She pointed out that, while people are accusing her of saying that there are bioweapon labs in Ukraine, she said no such thing.She also pondered on how, despite “the plethora of evidence that exists," her critics deny the very existence of the biolabs, even as US government officials express their concern about the prospects of these biolabs being breached.
'Potential Future of Pandemics': Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Her Critics Over Ukraine Biolabs Issue
Earlier, US Senator Mitt Romney claimed that Tulsi Gabbard is “parroting false Russian propaganda” and that her “treasonous lies may well cost lives."
Former US House Representative Tulsi Gabbard has rejected accusations of her being a "Russian asset" following remarks she made recently about "US-funded biolabs in Ukraine."
In a tweet
posted this weekend, Tulsi argued that the 25 or so such biolabs in Ukraine that would "release & spread deadly pathogens" if breached, and suggested that "US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they're secured & pathogens destroyed" in order to avoid a potential disaster.
Her tweet elicited criticism from many social media users, some of whom accused her of "peddling Russian propaganda," while Utah Senator Mitt Romney even claimed that she is "parroting false Russian propaganda", and that her "treasonous lies may well cost lives."
During her recent appearance on Fox's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Gabbard said that the matter in question is "not a matter of disagreement or holding a dissenting view" – rather, "this is about facts and this is about the truth."
She pointed out that, while people are accusing her of saying that there are bioweapon labs in Ukraine, she said no such thing.
"I have said that there are biolabs in Ukraine that have received US support, that contained dangerous pathogens; that if those labs are breached, then we and the world are facing a potential future of pandemics", she elaborated. "That this is a dangerous crisis that needs to be addressed immediately – these pathogens need to be destroyed."
She also pondered on how, despite "the plethora of evidence that exists," her critics deny the very existence of the biolabs, even as US government officials express their concern about the prospects of these biolabs being breached.