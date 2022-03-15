https://sputniknews.com/20220315/notorious-con-artist-anna-sorokin-to-be-deported-from-us---report-1093879458.html

Notorious Con Artist Anna Sorokin to Be Deported From US - Report

Sorokin arrived to New York City in 2013, purportedly to open a high-end members-only arts club, and early on began to make many influential acquaintances, but...

After nearly a year in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, scammer socialite Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin has been released and will be deported from the United States, the New Post reported on Monday.According to the outlet's sources, she was scheduled to fly to Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday night. The 31-year-old convicted swindler is reportedly outraged over her deportation because she had filed an appeal to stay in the United States, and the appeal was expected to be heard on April 19. She has been detained at the ICE's Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, since being released from prison in February 2021 on suspicion of overstaying her visa. Sorokin's applications to stay in the country were reportedly refused by the US Justice Department's Board of Immigration Appeals this February.According to the report, Sorokin was expected to appear on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast on Wednesday.Insider reported that Sorokin's lawyer, Manny Arora, said that his client has a 30-day window to appeal the decision, that deporting her before March 17 is "not legally appropriate," that there may be a paperwork issue, but "in the end, [ICE] can do whatever they want."Moreover, Sorokin and three other ICE prisoners sued the federal government last month after getting infected with COVID-19 while in jail. According to the ACLU's case filed in federal court, quoted by the outlet, Sorokin tested positive for the virus on January 19, weeks after she submitted a written request for a booster vaccine injection that went unanswered.One of Sorokin's acquantainces reportedly told the NY Post last month that "Anna was only out for a few weeks before ICE scooped her up. She was very sarcastic on Instagram … I think they were watching her."Sorokin became notorious as a high-profile con artist who posed as a socialite from a wealthy German family, calling herself Anna Delvey, and turned much of the creme in the city around her finger.Sorokin was born in Domodedovo, a working-class town southeast of Moscow, that is also home to one of the city's three primary international airports. Vadim Sorokin, her father, was a truck driver, and her mother ran a tiny convenience store. Sorokin was 16 when the family relocated to Germany in 2007.During a 10-month run, she conned acquaintances and various businesses, including some of NYC's top hotels, out of an estimated $275,000 in cash. She was found guilty of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft by a Manhattan jury. On February 11, 2021, she was released on good conduct after nearly four years in prison.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

