https://sputniknews.com/20220315/no-go-for-joe-1093907048.html

No-Go for Joe

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that, due to a "series of unprecedented sanctions," Moscow has accordingly updated its "stop list" to include... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry proclaimed on Tuesday that its updated blacklist comes as an "inevitable consequence of an extremely Russophobic policy adopted by the current US administration." In addition to US President Joe Biden and the aforementioned US officials, those now barred from entering Russian territory include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Hunter Biden--the US president's 52-year-old son.As for Canada, which has blacklisted 560 Russian nationals, Moscow has barred Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Defense Minister Anita Anand and "most of the lawmakers from the Canadian parliament's House of Commons." Moscow highlighted that the Russian government remains open to contact with those on the blacklist, and may readdress the measure in the event of high-level discussions. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

