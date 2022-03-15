https://sputniknews.com/20220315/no-go-for-joe-1093907048.html
No-Go for Joe
No-Go for Joe
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that, due to a "series of unprecedented sanctions," Moscow has accordingly updated its "stop list" to include... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry proclaimed on Tuesday that its updated blacklist comes as an "inevitable consequence of an extremely Russophobic policy adopted by the current US administration." In addition to US President Joe Biden and the aforementioned US officials, those now barred from entering Russian territory include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Hunter Biden--the US president's 52-year-old son.As for Canada, which has blacklisted 560 Russian nationals, Moscow has barred Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Defense Minister Anita Anand and "most of the lawmakers from the Canadian parliament's House of Commons." Moscow highlighted that the Russian government remains open to contact with those on the blacklist, and may readdress the measure in the event of high-level discussions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that, due to a "series of unprecedented sanctions," Moscow has accordingly updated its "stop list" to include US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
The Russian Foreign Ministry proclaimed on Tuesday that its updated blacklist comes as an "inevitable consequence of an extremely Russophobic policy adopted by the current US administration."
In addition to US President Joe Biden and the aforementioned US officials, those now barred from entering Russian territory include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Hunter Biden--the US president's 52-year-old son.
As for Canada, which has blacklisted 560 Russian nationals, Moscow has barred Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Defense Minister Anita Anand and "most of the lawmakers from the Canadian parliament's House of Commons."
Moscow highlighted that the Russian government remains open to contact with those on the blacklist, and may readdress the measure in the event of high-level discussions.
