Michigan Gov. Whitmer Reportedly Set to Veto GOP Bill Aimed to Suspend State Gas Tax

The Michigan state Senate reportedly approved the bill 24-14 in a mainly party-line vote on Tuesday, after the state House voted in support 63-39 last week... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Michigan legislature voted to suspend the state gas tax, but Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer has allegedly indicated that she will veto the bill, the US media reported on Tuesday.The bill to suspend the gas tax, supported by Republicans, calls for a six-month suspension of the state's 27.2-cent-per-gallon gas and diesel tax. If Whitmer signs the law, it will go into effect between the beginning of April and the end of September, reportedly saving drivers in the state an estimated $725 million, according to the Associated Press.All but two Democrats voted against the bill, instead proposing a temporary halt to the 6% sales tax on gasoline while maintaining financing for the schools and municipalities that benefit. The state's per-gallon tax goes toward road and bridge maintenance, according to the report.Whitmer is said by sources to be certain to veto the bill. The governor reportedly wants the federal gas tax to be repealed. For gas, that federal levy is 18.4 cents per gallon, and for diesel, it is 24.4 cents per gallon. She is also calling for permanent and targeted state income tax deductions and credits for retirees and low-wage workers.During a news conference on Friday, Whitmer was asked about the effort and mentioned her desire to suspend the federal gas tax. According to the Detroit News, she emphasized that any tax relief have a "real laser focus" on those who are "struggling to keep their heads above water." The bill to suspend the gas tax at the state level was introduced by Republicans in the midst of rising gas prices around the country. As the cost of the fuel continues to rise, a number of other states, including Maryland and Georgia, are considering temporarily halting their state gasoline levy. A gallon of regular unleaded gas reportedly cost $4.23, on average, across the state, down marginally from a record high set last Thursday. It was up from $3.35 a month earlier and $4.18 the week before.The suspension of the gas tax at the federal level is gathering traction among Democrats on Capitol Hill, particularly as gas prices rise and the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues.

