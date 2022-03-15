International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: China Raps US Claim That Russia Asked for Military Aid in Ukraine as Malicious Disinfo
LIVE UPDATES: China Raps US Claim That Russia Asked for Military Aid in Ukraine as Malicious Disinfo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Oleksiy Arestovych suggested that a peace treaty with Russia could be reached at the earliest within one to... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
world
ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: China Raps US Claim That Russia Asked for Military Aid in Ukraine as Malicious Disinfo

04:46 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 15.03.2022)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Oleksiy Arestovych suggested that a peace treaty with Russia could be reached at the earliest within one to two weeks, and at the latest - in May.
The Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to resume the fourth round of peace negotiations on Tuesday after a brief technical break. The talks will be held in a video format, after three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus.
According to a Ukrainian team member, the fourth round is focused on "peace, ceasefire, the immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees". The Russian side has previously said that Russian forces would immediately halt the military operation on four conditions: first, if Ukrainian forces stop fighting back; second, if Kiev accepts a neutral and non-nuclear status; third, if Crimea is acknowledged as Russian territory; and fourth, if the two Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are recognised as independent states.
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".
The Donbass militia is also continuing its counteroffensive against Kiev's forces.
In response to Russia’s special operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
06:17 GMT 15.03.2022
Russia's Roscosmos Working Out New Ways of Operation at International Space Station
Russian state-owned space agency Roscosmos is working on new ways of further operation of the International Space Station (ISS), and reviewing the expenses, given external circumstances, Dmitry Strugovets, the head of the Roscosmos press service, told Sputnik.

"Different ways of further operation of the Russian segment at the International Space Station are being worked out, including within the emerging new conditions of international cooperation," Strugovets said.

He added that the ISS depends on external, non-industrial circumstances, so its maintenance expenses are subject to regular review.
06:17 GMT 15.03.2022
South Korea to Provide Ukraine With Military Materiel Except for Weapons- Defence Ministry
South Korea decided to provide Ukraine not only with humanitarian assistance, but also with military material except for weapon systems, amid Russia's military operation in the country, South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said on Tuesday.

"Our government has decided to provide Ukraine with military equipment but not weapon systems. Negotiations on specific details, such as [a list of] goods and then transportation, and a plan on shipments, are underway," Boo said at a press briefing.

The spokesman also noted that Seoul will seek ways to purchase or produce weapons in third countries and in South Korea itself to phase out the use of Russian weapons by the national army.

In late February, Seoul decided to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the amount of $10 million amid Russia's military operation. The assistance package included 40 tonnes of medical goods, including first aid kits, face masks and respirators.
05:45 GMT 15.03.2022
Three Civilians Injured Due to Shelling By Ukrainian Forces - DPR
05:43 GMT 15.03.2022
05:21 GMT 15.03.2022
Record 62 Percent of Finns Favour NATO Ascension
05:17 GMT 15.03.2022
Chinese Embassy in London Blasts US Claim That Russia Asked Beijing for Military Help in Ukraine as 'Malicious Disinformation'
The embassy has stressed that China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks for Ukraine. It added that the top priority now is to ease the tensions instead of adding fuel to the fire.
04:57 GMT 15.03.2022
China to Keep Playing Constructive Role in Advancing Talks on Ukraine - Foreign Minister
China will continue to play a constructive role in advancing peace talks and preventing a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a call with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way in reducing tensions, advancing peace talks and preventing a humanitarian crisis," Wang said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He said behind the crisis in Ukraine there is an aggravation of contradictions in European security accumulated over a long period, and added that in order to achieve long-term stability in Europe, the EU, NATO and Russia should conduct an equal dialogue and form a balanced, effective and sustainable security system.

"Unilateral sanctions will only complicate the situation and aggravate contradictions. Interaction and consultations are the political wisdom and diplomatic tradition of Eastern countries, and it has proven its effectiveness in deed," Wang said.
04:52 GMT 15.03.2022
LPR Representative Says Ukrainian Forces Shelled Republic 11 Times
As of 07:00 on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops fired at five settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic 11 times, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reported.
