Live From Kiev as Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Enters Day 20
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.The delegations from the two countries are scheduled to resume their peace negotiations on Tuesday. Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops - days after Moscow formally recognised the independence of the Donbass republics. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live From Kiev as Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Enters Day 20

10:07 GMT 15.03.2022
A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022
A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
The West scaled up military assistance to Ukraine, as well as anti-Russia sanctions, after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of 24 February.
Sputnik is live from Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
The delegations from the two countries are scheduled to resume their peace negotiations on Tuesday.
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops - days after Moscow formally recognised the independence of the Donbass republics. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
