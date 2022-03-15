https://sputniknews.com/20220315/live-from-kiev-as-russias-special-op-in-ukraine-enters-day-20-1093888900.html
ukraine
Live From Kiev as Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Enters Day 20
The West scaled up military assistance to Ukraine, as well as anti-Russia sanctions, after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of 24 February.
Sputnik is live from Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
The delegations from the two countries are scheduled to resume their peace negotiations on Tuesday.
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops - days after Moscow formally recognised the independence of the Donbass republics. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!