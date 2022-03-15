https://sputniknews.com/20220315/lionel-messi-unlikely-to-make-barca-return-so-long-as-laporta-remains-clubs-president---media-1093895566.html

Lionel Messi Unlikely to Make Barca Return so Long as Laporta Remains Club's President - Media

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona last year after 21 years at his boyhood club was perhaps the biggest shock the football world has witnessed in recent... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's return to Catalan powerhouse Barcelona is unlikely as long as current club president Joan Laporta is in charge of affairs at Camp Nou, Spanish website Marca reported.The 34-year-old footballer was on the verge of signing a new contract with the club last summer after agreeing to a 50 percent cut in his salary. But Laporta left him surprised when he reneged on his promise.At that stage the Blaugrana's finances were in a mess, with their debt ballooning to more than $1.5 billion. Moreover, registering Messi's contract according to La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules was considered "impossible" by the former Catalonian parliamentarian. As per the publication, the Barca president wants to mend his relationship with the Argentina skipper and is even thinking about paying a tribute to the club's all-time scorer with a ceremony at Camp Nou.But Laporta and Messi's "relationship is non-existent" right now, despite the PSG forward's father, Jorge, having discussions with the Spanish outfit's board over his son's possible second coming at Barca.Though Messi has so far tasted little success at the Parc des Princes, neither PSG nor Messi are currently thinking about severing ties.A lot of people in Barcelona want their man to come back but they realise it isn't possible at this stage, considering the club still can't afford him. Yet the speculation has failed to subside and one recent report even went as far as to say that Messi could be back in Catalonia either as the club's sporting director or technical secretary.

