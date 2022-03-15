https://sputniknews.com/20220315/gas-prices-in-united-states-will-likely-continue-to-go-up--white-house-1093903377.html

While the United States recently witnessed an upsurge in gas prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has announced that these prices may climb even higher.Speaking to the media on Monday, Psaki appeared reluctant to offer any estimates on how high the gas prices might rise.Said steps, Psaki explained, may involve Biden engaging – “through his team or even himself personally” – with big global oil producers or “looking at a range of domestic options.”Last week, gasoline prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, $4.173 for a gallon of regular gas, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association.Fuel prices in the United States have skyrocketed amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden imposing a ban on oil imports from Russia.

