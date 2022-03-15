International
https://sputniknews.com/20220315/gas-prices-in-united-states-will-likely-continue-to-go-up--white-house-1093903377.html
Gas Prices in United States Will Likely 'Continue to Go Up' – White House
Gas Prices in United States Will Likely 'Continue to Go Up' – White House
Last week, gasoline prices in the United States reached an all-time high – $4.173 for a gallon of regular gas, according to the data obtained by the non-profit... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-15T18:58+0000
2022-03-15T18:58+0000
us
jen psaki
gas prices
prospects
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093720463_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_840b8c79e12ed51fe134aae7fdb55bb2.jpg
While the United States recently witnessed an upsurge in gas prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has announced that these prices may climb even higher.Speaking to the media on Monday, Psaki appeared reluctant to offer any estimates on how high the gas prices might rise.Said steps, Psaki explained, may involve Biden engaging – “through his team or even himself personally” – with big global oil producers or “looking at a range of domestic options.”Last week, gasoline prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, $4.173 for a gallon of regular gas, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association.Fuel prices in the United States have skyrocketed amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden imposing a ban on oil imports from Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220312/as-fuel-prices-spike-in-us-gas-theft-is-also-on-the-rise-police-warn-1093804929.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093720463_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63e58c08a21641dea1b1c7d0cc9456fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jen psaki, gas prices, prospects

Gas Prices in United States Will Likely 'Continue to Go Up' – White House

18:58 GMT 15.03.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARGasoline prices are displayed on a pump at a gas station in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 7, 2022
Gasoline prices are displayed on a pump at a gas station in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, gasoline prices in the United States reached an all-time high – $4.173 for a gallon of regular gas, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association.
While the United States recently witnessed an upsurge in gas prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has announced that these prices may climb even higher.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Psaki appeared reluctant to offer any estimates on how high the gas prices might rise.

“Obviously, what we’re trying to do is mitigate the impact,” she said, adding that US President Joe Biden “will continue to look at a range of steps that he can take."

Said steps, Psaki explained, may involve Biden engaging – “through his team or even himself personally” – with big global oil producers or “looking at a range of domestic options.”
However, in terms of how far the gas prices may increase, Psaki said: “We still believe it will continue to go up.”
Last week, gasoline prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, $4.173 for a gallon of regular gas, according to the data obtained by the non-profit American Automobile Association.
A customer refuels their vehicle at a Mobil gas station in Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, U.S., March 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
As Fuel Prices Spike in US, Gas Theft is Also on the Rise, Police Warn
12 March, 10:57 GMT
Fuel prices in the United States have skyrocketed amid the economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia over Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden imposing a ban on oil imports from Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала