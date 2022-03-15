https://sputniknews.com/20220315/detainee-at-cia-black-site-sustained-brain-damage-after-serving-as-live-prop-for-interrogators--1093880692.html

Ammar al-Baluchi, also known as Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, is a 44-year-old Pakistani citizen who was born in Kuwait and presently remains in US custody at Guantanamo... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

Newly declassified documents have revealed that Guantanamo detainee Ammar al-Baluchi sustained brain damage after serving as a live prop for trainee interrogators at a secret CIA black site in Afghanistan.The 2008 report, declassified amid his lawyers’ attempt to get an independent medical examination, detailed that the now-44-year-old detainee was subjected to a CIA-approved “enhanced interrogation technique” called walling.During the practice, a detainee’s heels are placed against a specially designed plywood board “which had flexibility to it.” A rolled up towel is then placed around the detainee’s neck.One interrogator detailed that the goal was to “bounce” the detainee off the wall.Al-Baluchi was “naked for the proceedings,” the report noted.The CIA’s so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques,” many of which are now deemed as torture, were approved by the Pentagon and developed by so-called 'psychologists' James Mitchell and John Jessen, who were compensated some $81 million for their efforts to invent and implement the tactics into common practice.These abuses included rectal feeding, hanging by handcuffs, and waterboarding.It also noted that the CIA’s logic in justifying the detention was “fuzzy and circular,” and treatment did not yield useful intelligence.As al-Baluchi and others await drawn-out pre-trial hearings, questions have arisen regarding the legal admissibility of testimony obtained by the US following acts of torture.The report acknowledges that the CIA is aware that al-Baluchi’s 2003 rendition was conducted “extra-legally,” as he was in Pakistani jurisdiction and was not a terrorist threat at the time.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

