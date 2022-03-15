https://sputniknews.com/20220315/china-rejects-claim-that-russia-sought-military-aid-iran-strikes-erbil-1093876687.html

China rejects the US claim that Russia is seeking military aid for the Ukraine operation. 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US and its allies seem to be readying themselves for a government in exile for Ukraine. Also, neocons are pushing to send unusable outdated weapons to Ukraine.K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China rejects the US claim that Russia is seeking military aid for the Ukraine conflict. Also, the US is recklessly working to increase tensions with China.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Biolabs in Ukraine. Dan Cohen interviews weapons researcher Dilyana Gaytandzhieva regarding the expansive US biological weapons program in Europe.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Russophobia. We examine the current movement of de-Russification in the collective West. The US empire is moving to erase the cultural and economic influence of Russia in society. How will this effect a society that has claimed to be open and in opposition to racism and discrimination?Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has struck a base in Erbil, Iraq arguing that it is an Israeli intelligence base of operations. Also, Saudi Arabia performs a mass execution and the Iran nuclear talks are on hold.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the backlash from sanctions against Russia. Some observers are arguing that the backlash from economic sanctions against Russia will eventually push the collective West to the bargaining table. Also, we discuss the push by the Biden Administration to complete the Iran nuclear deal and convince Venezuela to sell oil to the US despite sanctions.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Guantanamo Bay. GOP Senators are indicating that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's work on behalf of Guantanamo Bay detainees will be raised as an issue in her confirmation hearings.Danny Haiphong, Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Russia and the race problem. Danny Haiphong argues that "Western imperialism, led by the United States, is a racist project that requires a systematic dehumanization campaign on a scale unseen in human history to justify its violent history of colonial conquest, slavery, and genocide."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

