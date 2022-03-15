https://sputniknews.com/20220315/biden-says-withdrawing-controversial-nominee-raskin-from-federal-reserve-job-1093906852.html

Biden Says Withdrawing Controversial Nominee Raskin From Federal Reserve Job

Biden Says Withdrawing Controversial Nominee Raskin From Federal Reserve Job

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden acknowledged on Tuesday that he was withdrawing his nomination of economist Sarah Bloom Raskin to the board of... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

“I am grateful for Sarah’s service to our country and for her willingness to serve again, and I look forward to her future contributions to our country,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. Powell is the current chairman of the Federal Reserve, nominated for a second term of four years. Brainard will serve as vice chair of the central bank.Raskin’s nomination was opposed by Senate Republicans who feared she would be too aggressive when it came to policing climate risks within the financial system and would overstep the unelected central bank’s boundaries. That aside, they alleged that she helped a hedge fund obtain a coveted master account at the Federal Reserve, using her influence as a deputy Treasury Department secretary.Biden expressed regret with the opposition shown toward Raskin, saying her nomination had broad support — from the banking and financial services community, former members of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, multiple Nobel Prize winners, consumer advocates and respected economists from around the country.The president also argued that after serving as the second-in-command at Treasury and with prior service on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Raskin knew better than many others about the central bank’s role in fighting inflation and continuing sustainable economic recovery.Biden also described as “unparalleled” Raskin’s experience in pursuing solutions to enhance US critical financial infrastructure, due to her expertise in cybersecurity and climate risk, and protecting consumers in the financial marketplace.Prior to Biden’s statement, Raskin herself sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday, asking that her name be withdrawn from consideration for the Federal Reserve job, according to a report by the New Yorker.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

