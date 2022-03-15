https://sputniknews.com/20220315/beijing-urges-washington-to-leave-china-out-of-us-russia-disagreements--foreign-ministry-1093892496.html

Beijing Urges Washington to Leave China Out of US-Russia Disagreements – Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing calls on Washington to avoid damaging China's interests when trying to settle its relations with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price raised concerns over alleged China's attempts to use the Ukrainian crisis "to advance Beijing's long-term interest in its competition with the United States" and warned Beijing that any support extended to Russia, including "helping to avert sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, "would have implications not only for China's relations with the United States, but for "its relationships around the world."The practice has proved that sanctions not only fail to solve existing problems, but also create new ones, and hinder the process of a political settlement, he said.China will continue to pursue normal trade and economic cooperation with Russia based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, he added.

