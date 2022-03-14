https://sputniknews.com/20220314/yeah-yeah-yeahs-announce-return-to-uk-for--first-concerts-in-nine-years-1093957233.html

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Return to UK For First Concerts in Nine Years

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Return to UK For First Concerts in Nine Years

The legendary American indie rock band is also promising some new material soon. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T16:23+0000

2022-03-14T16:23+0000

2022-03-17T16:34+0000

music

rock

uk

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/17/1078951775_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_fece9689560f5c56a2ed6a04f192e3de.jpg

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have wowed fans by announcing on 14 March that they will be performing their first UK headline shows since 2013, when they toured with their album ‘Mosquito’. They are due to play Manchester's O2 Arena on 5 June with their opening act being English Teacher, and on 7 June at the O2 Academy Brixton in south London; the special guest for that performance will be Dry Cleaning, and AnikaThe trio also confirmed that they would be performing brand new songs at the concerts. As they announced with full-blooded brio to their UK fans: "OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy s*** are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! YEAH it's been nine years since we've graced your club stages! YEAH we've got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! YEAH the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in '02!! Yeah let's not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don't love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs" The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are an American indie rock trio comprising Brian Chase, Karen O and Nich Zinner who formed in New York City in 2000 and gained a lot of popularity in 2006 with their album 'Show Your Bones'.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

music, rock, uk, society